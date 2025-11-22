Midlands-based Frank Sinatra singer brings The Rat Pack: Christmas in Vegas show to the region

Audiences can expect a memorable yuletide experience when The Rat Pack: Christmas in Vegas show rolls into the Midlands.

The tribute stage production, which will visit Brierley Hill, Much Wenlock, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury, stars Telford-based Frank Sinatra impersonator David Alacey.

He will be performing alongside West End favourite Tim Harwood as Dean Martin and former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Ashley Campbell as Sammy Davis Jr.

The Rat Pack: Christmas in Vegas is “a combination of classic rat pack and classic Christmas”, says David.

Telford-based David says audiences can expect a host of classic Christmas songs

“The idea has always been to replicate those great Andy Williams and Perry Como Christmas specials, which we don’t have anymore sadly,” he explains.

“We take a trip back and include all of those classic Christmas songs like It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Winter Wonderland and Let It Snow. All those songs are included along with the Rat Pack hits such as My Way, Mr Bowjangles, and That’s Amore.”