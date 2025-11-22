December will kick off on Wednesday December 3 with the Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome at 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Admission is free.

Café Mortel will be there on Thursday, December 4 from 6.30pm until 8pm.

The new death café is a friendly and supportive space to talk about life, death, and everything in between, with the support of a Death Doula. Cakes and refreshments provided, parking on-site. Admission is free.

Kington Festive Foods from the Borders will take place on Saturday, December 6 from 11am until 3.30pm.

The Oxford joins the celebrations of Kington’s winter food festival. They will have Japanese food available from Miniyaki’s, Whitton Voices will be singing festive favourites, the barn will host Friends of OAK craft workshops and stalls, and the bar will be open throughout serving tipples of the season. Admission is free.

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, December 10 from 10am until 12.30pm

It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Free admission.

New Year’s Eve at The Oxford will be held on Wednesday, December 31 from 6pm until 10pm.

It will be open for drinks and festivities; more details to follow. Check their website and socials for the latest updates.

Regular opening hours in December include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning until December 17, from 10am until 12.30pm

Details for all events on the website openarmskington.co.uk, telephone 07301081444, or email info@openarmskington.co.uk.

