Crowds are expected to flock to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair on Monday and Tuesday

The premier event in the winter agricultural calendar in Wales will take place in Llanelwedd, on Monday, November 24, and Tuesday, November 25.

First staged in 1990 and originally just a modest one-day event, the Winter Fair has become one of the most popular attractions in the British agricultural calendar with two-days full of competitions, festivities, food and drink, and shopping.

Renowned as one of Europe’s leading prime stock shows, the Winter Fair attracts an exceptional standard of livestock entries year after year.

Farmers from across Wales and beyond will showcase the very best cattle, sheep, pigs and horses, all competing for top honours and coveted trophies. On the final day, visitors can witness the thrill of the auctions as prize winners go under the hammer in the show rings.

Alongside the livestock, the fair features an extensive programme of competitions and classes including equine, hound show, dressed poultry, butchery, meat hampers, egg and pigeons, cookery, produce, handicraft and floral art, ensuring something for all interests.

For shoppers, the Winter Fair is the perfect place to find original Christmas gifts, with hundreds of tradestands offering unique and bespoke products.

On Monday evening, the showground stays open for late night Christmas shopping, before the day closes with a spectacular musical firework display at 7pm.

In the Food Hall, the focus remains proudly on food and drink produced in Wales, showcasing everything from artisan cheeses to traditional Welsh cakes. Food lovers will be spoiled for choice with the tempting tasters and perfect gifts on offer.

The popular Gwledd | Feast area, located in the Shearing Shed, promises to be a vibrant hub of local Welsh street food, featuring everything from savoury bites to sweet treats.

Adding to the atmosphere, visitors can enjoy live musical entertainment across both days on the Gwledd Stage, featuring local talent and lively seasonal favourites – the perfect backdrop to eat, drink and be merry!

New for this year, a dedicated area in the Farriery Pavilion will showcase magnificent Heavy Horses alongside the Hound Show, which will be held in a marquee nearby.

Building on the hugely popular Heavy Horse Village first introduced by Caernarfon’s Ambassador Rhys Griffiths at the Royal Welsh Show, this exciting new feature will also include live farriery demonstrations and miniature ponies – a must-see attraction.

Taking place during term time, the Winter Fair provides a unique chance for school children and college students to explore the journey of food from farm to fork, while Santa’s Grotto adds a sprinkle of Christmas magic for children of all ages.

The Winter Fair opens to the public at 8am each day, promising two action-packed days filled with competitions, shopping, food and drink, and festive celebrations.

Tickets are available online now. Prices are £24 for Monday, £22 for Tuesday, £5 for children, with free entry for under 5s. RWAS members can take advantage of exclusive discounts.

For full details, to buy tickets or view schedules, visit www.rwas.wales or www.cafc.cymru.



