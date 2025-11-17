Mid Wales band to play live at local venue this weekend

Live band playing in Llandrindod Wells

A Mid Wales covers and party band will be playing live at a local venue this weekend.

Lucky Pierre will be performing at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, November 22.

The party will be held from 8.30pm until midnight.

Lucky Pierre are a popular local band playing at various venues across the Powys area. They play a wide range of music to appeal to all tastes

Tickets are £7.50 and everyone is welcome to go along.

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.