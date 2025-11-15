Moana 2 will be shown at a Presteigne venue later this month

The 2024 parental guidance film will be screened at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, November 30 at 4pm, with doors open at 3.30pm.

Moana 2 is a 2024 American animated musical adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The second film in the Moana franchise, it was directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller and written by Miller and Jared Bush.

Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their roles from the first film.

Set three years later, it follows Moana reuniting with the demigod Maui and assembling a wayfinding crew to find the lost island of Motufetu, break its curse, and reconnect the people of the ocean.

Tickets are £6 each or £8 for an adult and a child or £12 for an adult and two or more children

They are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/662421