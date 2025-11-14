St Mary’s Church in Kington will host the Christmas crib festival from December 7 to 28.

Organisers say it will be an opportunity for everyone to be involved in the festive tradition as they can create a crib scene in any way they choose.

“The aim of the festival is for members of the local community – individuals, groups and businesses – to celebrate the joy of the nativity in creative and imaginative ways.

“Your crib scene can depict any aspect of the Christmas story and be any size – matchbox, table top, free standing floor display or a wall hanging.”

The closing date for entries is November 23 and displays can be taken to the church on Saturday, December 6 between 11am and 4pm.

Refreshments will be available during the opening times and displays can be collected on December 29 or earlier if desired.

Full details and an entry form to include a crib are on the church website at kingtonparishes.org.uk or from the church.