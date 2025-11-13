Get ready for a jolly evening of festive fun at a Llandrindod Wells bingo night

Join everyone at The Albert Hall Christmas Prize Bingo Night on Friday, November 21 2025 for a heart-warming community event packed with prizes, laughter, and holiday cheer.

There will be six thrilling rounds of bingo with festive prizes waiting to be won, a cosy, family-friendly vibe that welcomes all ages to join the fun and a fully stocked bar to keep the holiday cheer flowing all evening.

The bingo event is part of seasonal fundraising festivities, all in support of The Albert Hall charity.

The bingo will take place at The Albert Hall in Llandrindod Wells. Doors will open at 6pm with eyes down at 6.30pm.

The cost will be £1 per six game book – £5 for six books and £2 per flyer, cash and card payments will be accepted

Don’t forget to take along your dabbers, and clipboards or something to lean on!

Whether you’re a seasoned dabber or simply seeking a joyful evening with family and friends, the Christmas Bingo is set to be a sparkling celebration of the season.

No pre-booking required – just turn up! The bar will be open and there will also be a raffle.



