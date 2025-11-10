The 41st Mid Wales Beer Festival will run from Friday, November 14 until Sunday, November 23

There will be dozens of real ales, plus traditional cider and perry to try and visitors can enjoy traditional pub food alongside your pint in each of Llanwrtyd's three pubs

Why not use the Heart of Wales Trainline to take part in the festival, or the 48 bus from Builth Wells.

There will be live entertainment each weekend in all hostelries' and entry is free.

For more details contact Lindsay at the Neuadd Arms Hotel on 01591610236, Pete at the Stonecroft Inn on 01591610327 or Jamie at the Belle Vue Hotel on 01591610237.

The Beer Festival incorporates the Real Ale Wobble, which takes place on Saturday, November 15.

With courses for both serious mountain bikers and enthusiastic amateurs, anyone can give the event a go.

Routes are waymarked and marshalled, with a check point where refreshments including non-alcoholic beer will be available plus as you cross the finish line there will be locally brewed real ale waiting for you in exchange of your beer tokens. Water is also available.

There will also be a barbecue and hot drinks available so please remember to carry some money. For more information visit https://www.green-events.co.uk/real-ale-wobble

The Real Ale Ramble will then take place on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23.

The event is non-competitive, and it is a qualifying event towards the award scheme promoted by the International Federation of Popular Sports through the British Walking Federation (www.bwf-ivv.org.uk).

Certificates of completion are also available for all participants.

The Ramble begins from the Town Square at 8am and follows either a 12 or 20 mile waymarked route. For more information visit https://www.green-events.co.uk/real-ale-ramble

Meanwhile a cake and paint party will be taking place in the Victoria Hall in Llanwrtyd Wells on Saturday, November 22 at 6pm

The party includes a step-by-step art workshop with Paint Pot Party Ltd to create your own piece of art

The cost is £25 a ticket which includes all materials, a glass of bubbly and a slice of cake.

It is hosted by Friends of the School, and any profits will go to support Ysgol Dolafon, Llanwrtyd. Contact Elena for tickets on 07837948484

A Christmas Craft Fair will be held in Victoria Hall on Sunday, November 23 from 2pm until 5pm.

The craft fair will be full of locally made goodies including fudge, sweets, pottery, stained glass, 3d prints, cards, woodwork, crochet, knitwear, resin models, embroidery, jams and chutney.

Entry is free and refreshments will be available