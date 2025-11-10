The First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan recently announced a new fund for communities across Wales to help them celebrate St David’s Day 2026

Applications for activities aimed at bringing communities together around the day of Wales’ patron saint Dewi Sant, on March 1 are now open.

Activities could include parades, music performances, community workshops, traditional Welsh folk dancing (twmpathau) or food-based events.

The Welsh Government has allocated £1 million for the 2026 St David’s Day celebrations.

Organisations will be able to apply for three levels of funding, from small community groups to major national organisations.

Local groups can apply for grants from £500 to £5,000 to deliver local or neighbourhood events.

Up to £20,000 will be available for regional organisations, such as local authorities, and up to £40,000 for Wales-wide organisations to deliver nationwide activities.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “St David’s Day is a chance to celebrate Wales’ unique and rich tapestry of traditions. From school eisteddfods to St David’s Day parades, people across Wales and around the world come together to show off the best of our culture and so much more that Wales has to offer.

“We are a fiercely proud nation - we get behind the Welsh in major sporting events, we celebrate our culture and language and we go about our daily lives in a uniquely Welsh way.

“Next year’s extra activities will celebrate our spirit, our pride and the unity that define us. We want everyone to feel part of this event - sharing stories, engaging in our traditions and celebrating the modern Wales we’re proud to call home.

“Let’s make St David’s Day 2026 the most memorable yet - a true reflection of who we are, where we’re from, and what makes Wales the wonderful nation it is.”

Rhayader Town Council was sent the information.

Rhayader County Councillor Angela Davies said she would ask the school, which usually does something for St David’s Day, if it would like to apply.

“Instead of doing a concert just for the school, maybe they could do something for the community,” she said.

Members noted news of the fund