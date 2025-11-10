Exciting Christmas plans for Knighton revealed by the town council

Knighton's Christmas grotto last year with a cute and cuddly Rudolph

Santa will be making a special appearance in Knighton Friday, November 28 as he flies in to be part of the town’s Christmas light switch-on event.

The main man will be riding around town from 4.30pm on his Santamobile – to see the children before he flies off from the town for his next Christmas tasks.

Santa will then switch-on the Christmas lights at the clock tower at about 6pm and there will be a Christmas tree and Knighton Town Silver Band will play Christmas songs and hymns.

Afterwards the town’s civic centre will be transformed into a Santa’s grotto and the town council has ordered some surprise gifts for children, which Santa will hand out on the night from 6.30pm.

At the centre there will also be mince pies, mulled wine, tea and coffee and squash.

The event is being organised by Knighton Town Council and supporters.

Town clerk Mx Lorian Craggs Alferoff said; "Local business Restorella will magic up the beautiful Christmas Grotto, as they have done the past few years. The town council thanks them for their help.”