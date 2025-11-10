Rhayader Winter Fayre is run by Rhayader and District Community Support at The Arches and is very well attended every year.

This year it will be held at Rhayader Leisure Centre on Saturday, November 15 from 10am until 2pm.

The fayre will be filled with local arts and crafts, there will be a children’s corner, Christmas gifts and decorations, charity stalls and a raffle with some great prizes.

Tea, coffee and cake will also be available.

The Arches supports all members of the community with the aim of enriching, improving, and enhancing people’s lives.

Their services include a dial a ride and community car share scheme, minibus trips and hire, volunteering opportunities, they run a Memory Lane is a dementia friendly and wellbeing group with activities designed to stimulate, engage, and connect and a community nursery.

The Arches is also a community hub with a community shop, a meeting and training Room, a consulting room for healthcare professionals, counsellors, and others, offices for rent, community support and information, free advice and well-being surgeries and they operate a foodbank

For more information telephone 01597 810921.