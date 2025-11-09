Benji Kirkpatrick will be at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Saturday, November 29 at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm.

In 2015, Benji Kirkpatrick presented his ‘Bendrix’ project; an exploration into the songwriting of Jimi Hendrix.

Known for his pioneering and influential guitar work, Hendrix’s skill as a songwriter was often overlooked and the project aimed to peel away the layers of guitar, psychedelia and the era to uncover the lyricism of Hendrix in a stripped back setting.

10 years on, in 2025, Benji reprises the project marking 55 years since the death of the ground breaking musician

Being his first real musical icon, Hendrix has been a big influence on Benji’s work, albeit in a somewhat subtle way as Benji is known for his exploits on the UK folk scene!

The full album, ‘Hendrix Songs’, released with the original project will be performed live, with a little reworking here and there and a generous helping of newly worked up material from the guitarist’s catalogue to provide a unique take on Hendrix’s legacy.

As well as solo, Benji performs as a member of Seth Lakeman’s band, featuring on the successful releases ‘Kitty Jay’, ‘Freedom Fields’ and ‘Make Your Mark’. Touring to promote new album ‘Granite Way’ is ongoing in 2025.

Benji is founder member of the multi award winning folk big band, Bellowhead, whose 2010 album, Hedonism, is the biggest selling independently released folk album of all time.

The band reformed for touring duties in 2022. Performing solo for nearly 30 years, Benji released ‘In Phase’ in 2023, featuring all original songs written between 2020 and 2022.

Other releases such as the lauded ‘Boomerang’ (2008) and ‘Hendrix Songs’ (2015) have punctuated his exploits over the years alongside extensive work with others.

Benji was head hunted by folk rock pioneers, Steeleye Span in 2017, 40 years after his dad, John, was in the band, and was a member until 2021, featuring on 50th anniversary album ‘Estd. 1969’.

He was one third of ‘bloke folk’ trio, ‘Faustus’, along with Paul Sartin and Saul Rose, whose hard-hitting brand of English folk hammered its mark onto the scene until the untimely and tragic death of Paul in 2022.

Tickets for the show are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: wegottickets.com/event/658248/