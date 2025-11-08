Initial discussions have taken place about Armed Forces Day 2026, when it will be Kington’s turn to host the event.

At a recent meeting a Kington Town Council working party agreed to continue meeting to prepare the plans and pull all of the idea together.

The working party includes the Mayor Councillor Philip Sell, the Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford, Councillor Elizabeth Banks and Emma Hancocks, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Royal British Legion representative.

Councillor Sell said he had recently met with Colonel Andy Taylor, a representative of the Lord Lieutenant, to discuss possible plans.

Armed Forces Day takes place at the end of June when Herefordshire holds a day where the Lord Lieutenant reviews the cadets and veterans and other events are arranged supporting it.

Traditionally it was always held in Hereford but in recent year other market towns have hosted the event.

The event would take place on Saturday, June 27 and Colonel Taylor had said some of the things the town did for the 80th anniversary of VE Day could be repeated for the Armed Forces Day event.

Councillor Sell said; “There are a number of organisations such as Help for Heroes and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, a trusted source of support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need, have agreed to come and put up stalls.

“I have made contact with the vintage military association and we have got a promise of a band of 60 to 80 cadets, combined forces from Herefordshire and Gloucestershire and we have the offer of a full size model spitfire and an application has been put in for a possible fly over.

“So there are a few things on the margins of the day and hopefully The Old Picture House will put on an appropriate film.

“But we need to continue working with other organisations now such as the Royal British Legion to work on the details.”

Members agreed to report back to the next town council meeting and the item will be placed on the agenda for the future meetings.