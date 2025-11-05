New Heavy Horse and Hound Village to feature at this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair

Visitors to this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair can look forward to a brand-new feature area celebrating some of the countryside’s most iconic animals.

A dedicated area in the Farriery Pavilion will showcase magnificent Heavy Horses alongside the Hound Show, which will be held in a marquee nearby.

Building on the hugely popular Heavy Horse Village introduced by Caernarfon’s Ambassador Rhys Griffith at the Royal Welsh Show earlier this year, this exciting new feature will include live farriery demonstrations and impressive displays, creating a must-see attraction for all ages.

This year’s Winter Fair will also mark Rhys Griffith’s final event as Caernarfon Feature County Ambassador, before the next feature county takes over in December.

The Heavy Horses, featuring the Gentle Giants and Robinson’s Shires, will take centre stage in the Farriery Pavilion.

Once essential to agriculture, transport, and even warfare, these magnificent animals played a pivotal role in shaping Britain’s rural economy.

From pulling ploughs and timber to transporting goods along canals and roads, heavy horses, including breeds such as Shires, Clydesdale and Suffolk Punch, were the driving force of rural industry.

Today, while their working role has declined, they remain powerful symbols of heritage and are much-loved in showing, leisure and tourism. With all three breeds now classed as at risk of extinction, their inclusion at the Winter Fair serves as an important reminder of their contribution to our rural past and the need to preserve them for the future.

Adding a delightful contrast, Miniature Horses will also be on display alongside their giant counterparts.

Heavy Horses at the 2025 Royal Welsh Show in July

Standing under 38 inches tall, these small but strong horses are known for their gentle nature, intelligence and versatility, often trained as therapy or guide animals. Visitors can enjoy the unique ‘little and large’ spectacle of these remarkable breeds side by side.

Rhys Griffith, RWAS Ambassador, who runs the family’s Trem-y-Wyddfa Stud in Llanberis, is delighted to welcome the heavy horses to the Winter Fair.

“It’s been fantastic for me personally to have had the heavy horses at the Spring Festival, the Royal Welsh Show, and now at the Winter Fair, rounding off both my year as Ambassador and Caernarfon’s feature county year.

“It’s also a great opportunity to promote the heavy horses return to next year’s Royal Welsh, following the wonderful feedback we’ve received from members and visitors.

“The ‘little and large’ comparison at the Fair will be quite a display, and I hope the children visiting will go home with lasting memories, and perhaps one day be inspired to own a Shire Horse of their own.”

The Hound Show, taking place in the marquee on Monday only, proudly showcases some of Wales’ finest hounds and celebrates an important part of the nation’s rural heritage.

The show brings together local hunt packs from across Wales to compete in various classes for Welsh Hounds, Hill Hounds, English Hounds, and Fell Hounds, each demonstrating unique strengths and characteristics.

Hound judging assesses conformation, movement, balance, and overall health, with judges closely inspecting every feature from nose to paw. The event helps to preserve traditional knowledge and appreciation for the working hound, whose endurance and resilience remain symbolic of countryside life.

On Tuesday only, the Farriery Pavilion will host live horseshoe-making demonstrations at 10am and 12pm. These sessions, led by skilled farriers, will focus on the craft of shaping and forging shoes. No horses will be present during the demos.

Farriers play a vital role in maintaining equine health, working closely with vets and owners to keep horses sound and comfortable. The trade dates back centuries to the early blacksmiths and remains a cornerstone of equine care today.

This new combined area promises to be a highlight of the 2025 Royal Welsh Winter Fair, offering visitors the chance to learn more about the animals and crafts that have shaped rural life across generations.

For full details, to buy tickets or view schedules, visit www.rwas.wales or www.cafc.cymru

