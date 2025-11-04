Three musicians who have featured on BBC Radio 3 to perform in Mid Wales

Music in New Radnor will be hosting three well-respected musicians in the latest line up of Pagoda Project on Saturday, November 8 at 7.30pm

The inimitable Paul Hutchinson and Karen Wimhurst duo, accordion and clarinet/bass clarinet, are now joined by the stellar fiddle player and singer Hannah Cumming.

Inspired by the folk traditions of the UK, this is music and song cut through with experimentation, boldness and humour.

Expect ethereal to turn gutsy, passion and tears to be tempered by a good laugh and a tide of improvisation which means no two evenings are ever the same.

They have received five-star Song Lines and fRoots magazine reviews, as well as being featured on BBC Radio 3 programmes ‘In Tune’ and ‘Night Waves’.

Mary Tolhurst, speaking for MiNR said; “We are looking forward to hosting Pagoda Project again and it will be an evening of laughter as well as some great tunes.

“Paul lived in this area for several years and was a member of the popular Hoover the Dog as well as the duo Belshazzar’s Feast with the late Paul Sartin. Pagoda Project is a perfect example of what magical things can happen when different musical approaches are blended, and, is a great showcase for the marvellous, resonant acoustic of the Community Hall in New Radnor.”

New Radnor is seven miles west of Kington on the A44. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start.

Tickets are £15 and can be reserved in advance, from 01544 350746 / 07493 940683.

Bring your own booze as there is no bar this time.



