Llandrindod Wells Town Council will be presenting a free firework display at Llandrindod Wells Football Ground on Lant Avenue on Friday November 7 from 5.45pm until 6.30pm.

Refreshments will be on sale and ear defenders are advisable.

The event is being run in partnership with Llandrindod Wells Football Club and Rugby Club.

Knighton Show and Carnival’s Firework event will also take place on Friday, November 7.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm at the field behind the Old Benson’s Factory by kind permission of Roy Edwards and family.

There will be a make a guy competition with £15 for the first prize, £10 for second and £5 for third prize. Guys must be taken to CCF, Knighton by 11am on Friday, November 7.

Admission will be £6 for adults, £3 for primary and secondary school children and £20 for a family ticket for two adults and three children. Cash will be preferred.

There will also be a bar and a burger van and any proceeds from the event will go towards the funding of the 2026 Knighton Show and Carnival.

Presteigne’s firework event will be held on November 8 on Went's Meadow, Presteigne.

Sheep Music will be presenting the event, which will start with a lantern parade at the recycling centre at 6.15pm The bonfire and firework display will then take place at 6.45pm on Went’s Meadow.

There will also be live music, a bar and hot food. Admission is £5 cash only, and free for under 12’s.

There will also be a chance to make a lantern for the Presteigne Fireworks procession at a workshop with The Fetch Theatre at the Memorial Hall, Presteigne, at 6.30 until 8.30pm on Tuesday, November 4. Accompanied children over 9 years and adults are welcome. Booking essential as limited places available – please email info@sheep-music.co.uk to book your place.