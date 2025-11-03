They started their mid- summer concerts on Saturday, June 7 with an evening performance at Llandrindod’s Metropole Hotel.

This was followed later in the month with Tuesday afternoon singing at the town’s Spa Nursing Home.

The Singers continued their summer concerts on Tuesday, July 1 with a morning performance for residents and staff at Crosfield House, Rhayader, which was very well received.

Into August and the Bracken Singers next engagement was a Metropole Hotel concert under leader Lyn Jones, ably deputising for the regular leader Vera Buckler, who was visiting family in Canada. Once again it was a most successful evening.

By Saturday September 13 leader Vera Buckler had safely returned home, but for the Metropole concert on that night she chose to sing in the group and let Lyn Jones continue as leader.

That evening there were three coaches at the hotel, and due to a clash with the local secondary school reunion the result was another successful night as more people and a bigger than usual audience were present.

On the following Sunday the Singers again performed at the Metropole, before a good- sized appreciative audience of rail tour enthusiasts really enjoyed the musical show.

The Llandrindod singing group returned to the hotel for a second performance in a week on Wednesday, September 24.

Possibly this emphasised their local popularity and regard the Singers are held in, and again the evening was successful.

The Bracken Singers held their final autumn concert at the Metropole on October 8 again with a very successful evening, and another appreciative good- sized audience, enjoyed a fast moving show.

On the following Tuesday the Singers completed their autumn engagements with a morning singsong at Rhayader’s Crosfield House.

A spokesperson said that it was heart-warming to see some of the residents and staff really enjoying the morning and joining in with the singing of the well-known songs.

The Bracken Trust Singers’ efforts deserve to be appreciated because during the summer and autumn periods they have raised several hundred pounds for the Trust much needed funds, with the singers maintaining that they perform voluntarily for the enjoyment and love of singing.

The Bracken Trust commence their pre -Christmas concerts on Saturday, November 22 with a “Christmas Concert” at St. Padarn’s Church, Crossgates at 7-30pm.

Admission is £5 and tickets are available by ringing 07974952218, or on the door on the evening of the performance, to include light refreshments. All proceeds to the Bracken Trust and St. Padarn’s Church.