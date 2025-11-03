John Lewis drops massive hint about 2025 Christmas advert - as fans ‘figure out’ song

The company sent social media users into a frenzy after dropping a massive hint for what features in the highly-anticipated campaign over the weekend.

A post shows a hand setting up a record player followed by a very brief snippet of music - and the date is for tomorrow (November 4).

The post on Sunday (November 2) was simply captioned: “Dropping soon. 04.11.25.”

John Lewis Christmas ad 2024

John Lewis’ partner company Waitrose added to the speculation that the Xmas ad is very soon, commenting: “The best time of the year.” Santa might just be coming early this year!

Responding to the clip, one fan wrote: “Omg an early one?!! You’re spoiling us!” Replying, the John Lewis account simply responded with a pair of coy emojis.

Despite only featuring the briefest snippet of music, we are talking about one chord being played at most, fans have tried to figure out what it could be. The big suggestion in the comments is the song Where Love Lives by British singer Alison Limerick.

Other suggestions include 9 To 5 by Dolly Parton. However, the overwhelming song being mentioned is Alison Limerick’s 1990 single.

National World reports that online members of the My John Lewis rewards scheme can watch the advert early. So make sure you keep your eyes on the app!

When does the John Lewis Christmas ad usually come out?

If the teaser on social media is pointing to the release date of this year’s Xmas advert, it would be a big change. Not only would it be one of the earliest releases, it would also mark a change in the day of the week it comes out on.

2007 - Shadows, released in December

2008 - Clues, released in December

2009 - The Feeling, released in December

2010 - A Tribute to Givers, released in December

2011 - The Long Wait, released in December

2012 - The Journey, released in December

2013 - The Bear and the Hare, released in December

2014 - Monty The Penguin, November 7

2015 - The Man on the Moon, November 6

2016 - Buster the Boxer, November 10

2017 - Moz the Monster, November 10

2018 - The Boy and the Piano, November 15

2019 - Excitable Edgar, November 14

2020 - Give a Little Love, November 13

2021 - An Unexpected Guest, November 4

2022 - The Beginner, November 10

2023 - Snapper, November 9

2024 - The Gifting Hour, November 14

It would be the joint earlier release, tied with 2021’s advert - so it is not unprecedented for it to come out in the first week of November. But it would arrive ten days earlier than last year’s one.

The release date would also buck the trend of it coming out on a Thursday, which has been the case for the previous four adverts (2021-2024). So keep your eyes peeled for what comes tomorrow (November 4).

