Award winning songwriter Ray Cooper

Award winning songwriter Ray Cooper will be performing at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Saturday, November 22 at 7.30pm with doors open at 7pm

Ray Cooper, a.k.a. Chopper, is a story based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist living in Sweden.

Previously with Oysterband, Ray decided to go solo in 2013. Since that time he has written, recorded and released five solo albums and completed over 40 tours in Europe, Canada, and the UK.

On stage Ray sings and plays cello, guitar, mandolin, piano and harmonica.

Ray's music straddles folk, Americana, world, rock and the singer-songwriter tradition, drawing on his wide experience in all these areas, from playing ceilidh music or rocking out on festival stages with Oysterband, to playing Swedish folk music in the local Sörmland tradition where he lives.

Ray's latest album 'Even For A Shadow', released in 2024, was nominated for album of the year for the German music critics prize 'Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik'.

He is touring the UK this month and the Presteigne gig features as part of it.

Ray won awards with the Oysterband and was nominated by Fatea in 2021 for the male artist of the year, and album of the year in 2024 in a German music critics prize.

Former bands included Amazorblades, 3 Mustaphas 3 and OK Jive as well as many session recordings with producers such as Steve Lillywhite, Martin Rushent, Joe Jackson, Phil Chevron, Edwin Starr and Pete Bellotte, before eventually hooking up with Oysterband with whom he toured in 27 countries, recorded 19 albums, and won many awards.



Tickets are £15 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at:online: https://wegottickets.com/event/657114