They will be at the Wyeside Arts Centre from Wednesday, November 5 until Saturday, November 8.

Mid Powys Youth Theatre (MPYT) returns to Wyeside with this bold, bright, beautiful spin on a contemporary classic, adapted from Mark Haddon’s beloved novel by acclaimed dramatist Simon Stephens.

MPYT’s trademark ensemble style is on full display: original music, physical theatre and audio-visual delights, marking a heart-breaking, hilarious return to their spiritual home: an unmissable feast for a new generation of theatre-goers. It’s like they’ve never been away!

“My name is Christopher Boone. I am fifteen years and three months and three days. I know all the countries and capital cities of the world and every prime number up to 7507…”

Artistic Director Ralph Bolland is delighted to be scaling up MPYT operations for the first time since 2018.

“We’ve been busy since Covid with some brilliant little shows that delighted audiences and participants alike, but there’s no denying the place that MPYT at Wyeside holds in the hearts of our community.”

‘Curious Incident’ is a neurodivergent murder-mystery, seen through the eyes of teenaged Christopher, navigating the harsh realities of a world that doesn’t always make sense.

MPYT meets the tale head-on with imagination and zest, containing some fantastic physical theatre choreographed by Jake Nwogu.

MPYT remain committed to training young production artists in off-stage disciplines, creating vocational pathways across set design and props, sound and lighting; projection mapping and costume as well as co-ordinating and running the live performances.

The project has offered professional mentoring in photography, graphic design, marketing, music tech and more.

Ralph is particularly pleased with the professional development opportunities MPYT has created for a handful of local, young artists.

These ‘emergent professionals’, some ex-MPYTers among them, form a core part of the production team.

The project has been made possible by a range of funders including Arts Council Wales and The National Lottery Community Fund. With support from ACW, MPYT has been able to work with local artists and the wider community, and support local venues.

Performances will be at 7.30pm on Wednesday November 5, Thursday November 6, Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 with a matinee performance on Saturday, November 8 at 2pm

Tickets are £15 for adults, and £12 for concessions and children 16 and under.

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873677534

For more information visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/live, call 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk