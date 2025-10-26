‘Small Things Like These’ will be shown at a venue in a village near Kington in November

It will be screened to Brilley Village Hall near Kington on Thursday, November 6 at 7.30pm.

Ireland, 1985: In the months leading up to Christmas, coalman and family man Bill Furlong discovers startling secrets kept by the local convent.

Deeply conflicted, Bill reaches a breaking point that forces him to confront both his own past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town under the control of the Catholic Church, led locally by Mother Superior Sister Mary.

Certified as suitable for anyone aged 12 or above it is classed as a drama and history film

Tickets are £5 and they are available by calling 01544 327227 or by visiting www.pay-brilley.co.uk