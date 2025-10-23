The towering Taskmaster host, who found fame as the no-nonsense headteacher Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners, took a break from his huge arena tour to pop home and accept the honour.

The 57-year-old, who was born in North Wales but grew up in Wem, was recognised alongside Shelagh Richardson, who was given a townsman award for being “a leading light” in the Wem Civic Society.

Greg was nominated by Wem’s mayor, Councillor David Parry, and accepted the award at a gathering hosted by Wem Town Council.

Greg Davies receives his award from Wem's mayor, Councillor David Parry

Mr Parry said: “He is Wem’s most famous son and when someone is that famous and busy, you may think he would turn his back on the little town where he came from. But Greg has done anything but that.

“He regularly comes back and he calls it his home. He often does things for the community.

“He has presented awards at the schools, he’s done gigs for charity and he turned on the Christmas lights for us. He does these things and there’s no song and dance about it.

“It’s probably very difficult when you’re that tall [6ft 8in] because you can’t just sneak about!”

Greg attended the townsman ceremony with friends from the Wem Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society, which he was part of as a teenager.

It was at a theatre show the group held where the mayor saw the effect of the presence of the famous comedian and former teacher on people in the town.

“I met him when he came to a youth theatre show,” Mr Parry said.

“You could just see just the effect of having him there on people. The young people were so enthused by it. If anyone wanted a selfie they got it. He was really showing an interest in the young people.

“I thought ‘why haven’t we recognised this guy?’ He has done all of these good things for the town. He was really happy to receive the award.

“He always speaks about the town in a very nice way. I said in my speech that I bet people travel through these parts just because it’s where Greg is from.”

Wem's mayor, Councillor David Parry, presents Shelagh Richardson with her award

Shelagh is a “Yorkshire lass” who retired to Wem with her husband Oliver.

The mayor described them both as “the beating heart” of the civic society, working hard to record the history of Wem over the last 15 years or so.

Oliver was made a townsman in 2024.

“Shelagh is the leading light in the civic society,” said Mr Parry. “She does so much for the community of Wem.”