Severn Valley Railway 'crafting something truly magical' for two new Christmas events

This year, the SVR is hosting two brand new Christmas services for the festive period in collaboration with the Wise Owl Theatre Company.

Services are due to start on November 29 with the Elf Express departing from Bridgnorth station and Santa's Steam Special starting out in Kidderminster.

The Kidderminster service will whisk passengers away to Arley station for the Great Christmas Train Rescue, a live theatre show featuring inspiring puppetry courtesy of War Horse's designer Matthew Forbes.

Chris Brookes, artistic director at Wise Owl Theatre, shared a photograph showing work going on behind the scenes to transform the service for the festive season.

Newly released images from Wise Owl Theatre’s workshop show a flurry of activity with the creation of wooden backdrops for the set. Photo: Wise Owl/SVR

Chris said: "We can’t give too much away just yet. Our team has been hard at work crafting something truly magical. These glimpses show only the bare bones of what’s to come; soon, those wooden panels will be transformed into a festive world full of wonder, colour, and a few surprises!

"We can’t wait for audiences to step into the story and see the transformation for themselves.”

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager, said: “The excitement is really building as we see the sets take shape.

"Clearly, our visitors are just as thrilled as we are, with tickets this year selling faster than ever.

"We’re so proud to be partnering with Wise Owl Theatre to deliver something completely fresh and full of festive magic."

The Santa Steam Specials and Elf Express both run on weekends from 29 November, and on Christmas Eve.

SVR are also offering relaxed Santa Special train services on December 7, 14 and 21.

For more information and to book tickets, visit svr.co.uk