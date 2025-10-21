Shropshire Star
Powys gardens open by arrangement through the autumn and an Asian Hornet warning

Powys has come to the end of its gardens opening under the National Garden Scheme on a specific date.

By Karen Compton
Published
Last updated
The Old Pottery, Llansantffraid
There are still gardens open by arrangement - The Old Pottery, Llansantffraid until end of October, Plas Dinam, Llandinam until November 27 and Llysdinam, Newbridge-on-Wye until December 16.

Gardeners are being urged to beware - Asian (or yellow legged) hornets are invasive insects that are a threat to our ecosystem in the UK due to their predation of honey bees and other vital pollinators. Last year saw a record number of Asian hornets in the UK, and genetic analysis suggests they may have started overwintering here.

Find out how to identify and report them at ngs.org.uk/seen-an-asian-hornet-report-it

Cold and wet to venture out? Try one of the mouth-watering cake and savoury recipes supplied by the National Garden Scheme’s beneficiaries and supporters at ngs.org.uk/discover-more/recipes