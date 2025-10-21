Powys gardens open by arrangement through the autumn and an Asian Hornet warning

The Old Pottery, Llansantffraid

There are still gardens open by arrangement - The Old Pottery, Llansantffraid until end of October, Plas Dinam, Llandinam until November 27 and Llysdinam, Newbridge-on-Wye until December 16.

Gardeners are being urged to beware - Asian (or yellow legged) hornets are invasive insects that are a threat to our ecosystem in the UK due to their predation of honey bees and other vital pollinators. Last year saw a record number of Asian hornets in the UK, and genetic analysis suggests they may have started overwintering here.

Find out how to identify and report them at ngs.org.uk/seen-an-asian-hornet-report-it

Cold and wet to venture out? Try one of the mouth-watering cake and savoury recipes supplied by the National Garden Scheme’s beneficiaries and supporters at ngs.org.uk/discover-more/recipes