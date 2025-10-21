Renowned Mid Wales artist holding painting workshop for local charity

Artist David Bellamy will be demonstrating how to paint trees in the winter landscape at Erwood Station Craft Centre on Saturday, November 1

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Mid-Wales Mind charity.

David is best known for his mountain, Arctic and desert paintings, and has an international following.

He will also be demonstrating for the International Watercolour Masters in Lilleshall Hall in Shropshire next May.

The demonstration will take place at Erwood Station Gallery & Craft Centre, just off the A470 south of Builth Wells, at 9.30 am.

Refreshments will be available and the session will end around 11 am.

Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite, but further information can be obtained from Erwood Station on 01982 560555 or email at erwoodstation@hotmail.com

David will also have original paintings and copies of his books on display