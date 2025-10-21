A fossil handling session will take place in Llandrindod Wells.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 28, there will be a special fossil event at the Radnorshire Museum, Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells.

Fossil expert Bob Loveridge will be showing off fossil land plants from some of the oldest tiny remains - 430 million years old to the present day.

In addition, local palaeontologists Dr Joe Botting and Dr Lucy Muir of the Heart of Wales Geopark will be on hand with some local fossils from the Llandrindod area, and will be available to identify specimens brought in by visitors.

The event will be an informal drop-in session—come along any time between 1pm and 4:30pm.! There is no charge for this event, and all are welcome!

The geology of the area around Llandrindod and Builth Wells is astounding and unique, capturing life and environments around a volcanic island from 460 million years ago.

The geology has also shaped the biodiversity, history and culture of the area, and still does today. The Heart of Wales Geopark exists to help understand this extraordinary lost world and its modern impacts. Welcome to one of the wonders of the geological world!