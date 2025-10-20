Nine great nostalgic pictures from the Border Counties Historic Vehicle Run

A pair of Scania's of local building contractor D J Bright of Knighton

A pair of trucks from Conods of Leominster

Hauliers, Roy & Dave Edwards owners of the start area

Iconic american trucks of a Kenworthy & Mack

Knighton's Dave Coxill with his Atkinson

Lewis Weaver with his AEC Marshal

Lloyd's of Ludlow Seddon Atkinson

The autumnal turn in the weather didn’t deter nearly 50 members of the Border Counties Historic Vehicle Club who assembled in Knighton for the Border Counties Run on Sunday, October 19.

The start hosted by M A Evans Transport & West Pennine Trucks on Ludlow Road saw drivers have the chance to see the new facilities at the truck depot before the start of their tour.

With the increasing rain it was time for the off, led by Lewis Weaver with his AEC Marshal, the convoy of trucks and the solitary Dennis Lancet bus in East Kent colours went into town before turning to climb up Presteigne road.

The procession varied from a 1950 Albion Chieftain stock wagon to the American trucks of Peterbilt’s, Mack and Kenworth and comparatively new Scania of potato & onion wholesaler Paul Marsh.

Then it was on through Norton, Presteigne to Kington. Along the A44 to Fforest Inn, across to Builth Wells, Rhayader, Llangurig to Llanidloes before picking up the Severn Valley to Newtown and Welshpool.

Here the convoy picked up the Shrewsbury road through Buttington, Trewern, Middletown to Halfway House to the finish up at the depot of commercial vehicle repairers and family firm of T J Parry & Sons, who had their Foden named Shropshire Lad on the run.