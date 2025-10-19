Step back in time to the 1980's at a Llandrindod Wells party

Dig out your leg warmers, ra ra skirts and Wham T-shirts.

There’s sure to be Madonna, Culture Club, Duran Duran and the Police at the ‘Back to the 80’s party’ at the Royal British Legion on Tremont Road in Llandrindod Wells.

The party will be held on Saturday, October 25 from 8pm until late.

Doors will open at 7pm and entry is £6.

There will be drinks promotions available on the night and everyone is welcome to go along.

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.