Whist, rug making and medieval dancers – autumn at one Powys Women’s Institute group

Another item shown to Old Radnor Women's Institute by Tina Davison







Old Radnor WI held a whist drive in September at Walton Village Hall.

Despite a small attendance, it was an enjoyable evening.

Melvyn Hughes won the highest score in the room.

October's monthly women’s institute meeting was a demonstration given by Tina Davison.

Tina showed members how to make things out of old T-shirts.

Tina's speciality was rug making. Bringing along the rugs she had made and showing how she made them.

November's meeting will be on sugarcraft.

Looking ahead to December, an open meeting will be held at Walton Hall by the dancers, Passamezzo, who perform medieval dance. Everyone welcome.

The WI members now meet at 3pm for the winter months.