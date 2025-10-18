The film How To Train Your Dragon (2025) will be shown at a Kington venue

The adventure, animation and family fantasy film will be shown at The Old Picture House Ltd in Kington on Wednesday, October 29 at 2pm.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) is a live-action remake of the animated original, following Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a dragon named Toothless.

Challenging his village’s traditions, Hiccup discovers that dragons are not the enemies they’ve been taught to fear.

How to Train Your Dragon is a 2025 American fantasy adventure film and a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film, itself loosely based on the 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell. Produced by Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Marc Platt Productions, the film was written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who co-wrote and directed the animated films.

It stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost, with Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast from the animated films.

Certified as Parental Guidance, tickets are £6.50 for adults and £4 for under 18’s and they are available by calling 07855 254590