Music from France and England to feature in Kington church's organ concert

Director of Music Philip Sell with the original church organ

The first significant programme of repairs to a historic organ at Kington church in 45 years, were finished earlier this year.

The organ in St Mary’s Church, built by J.W. Walker and Sons, originates from 1883 although additions have been made.

Water got into the instrument when the roof leaked causing leathers to perish and metal work to rust.

Debris also fell into some of the pipes, stopping them from playing

Metal tuning springs corroded and some of the wooden pipes had splits, so it became unreliable.

The whole instrument was completely dismantled, refurbished and put back in place

A new 16ft trombone stop to the pedals and a 32ft acoustic bass, has been added and the back of the organ was rebuilt to include an oak case and to place the new pipes on the exterior of the organ. These pipes have been sprayed bright silver to match the re-sprayed pipes on the front of the organ.

Clevedon Organs Ltd undertook the work which cost £84,000 for the main work with a further £18,000 for the new wind chest and 30 full length metal pipes.

As a result of the work, the church has been holding a series of concerts and recitals to make the most of its upgraded instrument.

Kington Choral Society played at the church in April for the first event with their rendition of Stainer’s Crucifixion and there was an organ concert featuring Ben Saunders in May.

The next event will be an organ recital on Sunday October 26 at 3pm featuring Paul Roberts.

Called ‘Entente Musicale’ it will feature music from England and France.

Paul studied organ and piano as a Junior Exhibitioner at the Royal College of Music, and read music at Oxford as a choral scholar at Worcester College.

For five years he taught music at a leading grammar school in Amersham, and accompanied the school choir in trips to Germany as well as concerts at home.

During that time he also conducted the Marlow Choral Society.

He then had a change of direction and was ordained as a priest in the Church of England, serving latterly in a South London parish.

He continued with musical activities whenever possible, and now in retirement he has been able to focus on his earlier musical career, playing the organ from time to time in the local church, and continue with the Titley Philharmonic.

Tickets will be available on the door at a cost of £5 or from Director Music Philip Sell