Llandrindod Wells Mid Week Walkers looking to recruit new members

A Powys walking group is hoping to recruit some new members.

Llandrindod Wells Mid Week Walkers would appeal to anyone looking for a friendly local walking group.

The walking group regularly enjoys decent length walks with a meal afterwards to also encourage socialising among members.

The group meets on a Wednesday and walks are arranged around the Powys area including Glasbury, the Elan Valley, Monaughty and Aberedw.

A spokesperson for Llandrindod Wells Mid- Week Walkers said: “We are hoping to recruit some new members.

“The exercising and socialising is good for you, with six to eight mile walks, and periodically shorter ones of four miles and a meal afterwards.”

For detailed information visit our website https://llandrindodwalkers.co.uk/ or alternatively email our secretary at lmww.sec@gmail.com