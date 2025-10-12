The film The Problem With People will be shown at a venue near Knighton

It will be screened to Everest Hall in Llanfair Waterdine on Saturday, October 18 at 7.30pm.

Two distant cousins who've never met - one in NYC, the other in the smallest town there is in Ireland - come together to finally put an end to a generations-long family feud.

It doesn't go well.

The Problem With People, set in beautifully lush Irish countryside, is a heart-warming comedy about family, world peace... and sheep.

Certified as suitable for those aged 15 and over the film is classed as a comedy.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 18’s and they are available by calling 07810 393163