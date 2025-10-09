Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon hospitalised with meningitis - as West Midlands fans raise funds to support recovery

Lewis Mandall, also known as Ginny Lemon, is a West Midlands-based drag performer, recognised for their bright yellow outfits and quirky personality.

Ginny shot to viral fame after storming off set of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 - but has also appeared on other shows such as The X Factor and Celebrity Coach Trip.

But recently, Lewis has had to take a a break from drag performances after being hospitalised with meningitis - a serious infection causing inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can be bacterial or viral, leading to symptoms like fever, headache, and neck stiffness.

On the Ginny Lemon Facebook page, the star wrote: "Celebrating one week of Fruit Loop by getting Meningitis! Why can’t it be Themingitis! Stream Fruit Loop Now and let me know what you’re favourite track is (while you still can mwahaha).Seriously tho I’m very unwell and hospital bound for the next 10-14 days, so consider this my out of office for a bit."

Due to the star being self-employed, a long stint in hospital has disrupted their income - which is where Birmingham's LGBT community rallying together to raise funds to support Ginny's recovery.

The JustGiving page set out with the goal of raising £1,000 for the star. However, it has surpassed it's goal in just a few days raising more than £4,300.

Organiser Adam Carver wrote: "Our dear friend Lewis, also known as HRH Ginny Lemon (from the telly) needs help. Ginny is currently very unwell in hospital with meningitis, and will likely need to stay in hospital for two weeks with additional time needed to recover afterwards.

Ginny Lemon with the Bullring bull

"As a self-employed artist, Ginny doesn't receive sick pay and will not be able to earn anything over this time (if you don't do the gig, you don't get paid). This is already a challenging time to be an artist - gigs are less frequent and funding is scarce. Ginny is a working-class disabled queer artist with no financial support to fall back on - and the worry about how to cover their mortgage & bills during this time is real.

"So we're trying to raise £1000 to help fill the gap that this unexpected and very serious illness has left, so that Ginny can focus entirely on getting better, rest, and recovery. Any money we raise over the initial target will go towards support Ginny's recovery, giving them as much time as possible to get better before going back to work.

"There are so many causes that need support at the moment, so we totally understand if you're not able to support right now - but please share and help us spread the word."

Fans posted well wishes on the fundraiser. One person wrote: "Get well soon ginny," while another added: "Thanks for all you’ve done for non-binary folk everywhere. Speedy recovery to you xxxx ."

A third commented: "Real opportunity missed by not calling this Lemon-Aid… Look after yourself Bab xxx."