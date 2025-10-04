Vivie Warren is a woman ahead of her time. Her mother, however, is a product of that old patriarchal order. Exploiting it has earned Mrs. Warren a fortune – but at what cost?

National Theatre’s Mrs Warren’s Profession will be shown at the Wyeside in Builth Wells on Thursday, October 23 at 7pm

Five-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton (The Crown) joins forces with her real-life daughter Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) for the very first time, playing mother and daughter in Bernard Shaw’s incendiary moral classic.

Exploring the clash between morality and independence, traditions and progress.

Tickets are £13.50 for adults, £12 for concessions and £12 for under 16s and all tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

For more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk and to book tickets visit wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873675433