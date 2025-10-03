Refunds for Jimmy White fans after snooker legend cancelled Stourbridge show - find out why

Organisers at Dudley Council said it was regrettable that the star's Whirlwind Tour did no go ahead as advertised, but emails or phone calls were made to all ticket holders to advise of the cancelled show on Wednesday night.

The star was due to be joined by host John Virgo and former world champion Ken Doherty.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member responsible for halls, said: “Regrettably the show could not go ahead due to unforeseen circumstances.

"As soon as we were made aware, which was last week, we did all we could straight away to contact ticket holders and inform them of the cancellation.

Jimmy ‘the whirlwind’ White

“This included making phone calls to those who did not have email addresses on their booking.

"We also made sure there was clear signage up at the town hall saying that the show had been cancelled for anyone who may have slipped the net and still turned up last night.

“It is unfortunate but was completely out of our control. As we have been unable to agree a rescheduled date with the artists, all ticket holders will receive a full refund in due course.”

Some fans forked out £65 for tickets.