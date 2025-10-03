Planet-Friendly Food event in Knighton hailed as a great success by organisers

Audience for one of the talks on sustainable food production

About 80 people attended A Celebration of Planet-Friendly Food run by Sustainable Food Knighton recently at Knighton Community Centre.

Attendees enjoyed free vegetarian food, free hot and soft drinks and various child-friendly activities and quizzes.

The free food included delicious Indian snacks from Presteigne-based enterprise Lockdown Dhaba, as well as Welsh cheeses and chutneys courtesy of Midcounties Co-op and bread and honey from various Knighton Community Market stallholders.

The organisers also aimed to inform and inspire attendees, encouraging them to try eating less meat and to discover tasty plant-based foods.

One of the group said; “We wanted to encourage people to think where our food comes from, how sustainable it is and how effective it will be in feeding the people of the future.”

Short talks on different aspects of fruit and vegetable growing and related issues were well received and the evening concluded with a raffle draw with prizes for those who attended the event as well for those who took part in the group’s Veg Pledge challenge over recent weeks.

Sustainable Food Knighton is a small local group which campaigns for food sustainability and security by supporting and promoting the production of local food that is grown without damage to the natural environment or ecosystem.