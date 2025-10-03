Wales Air Ambulance benefits from Rhayader tractor ramble

Edward Godsall of Hereford in his cabbed 135

Graham Hamer of Pantydwr

Lynne Rickhuss on her Massey Ferguson 135

Mark Baker with his Ford

Shining golden in the September sunshine John Williams of Newtown with his Ford 333

Tudor Wozencraft from Rhayader abord his MF 35

The Saint Harmon tractor run held recently raised £600 for the Wales Air Ambulance.

Starting from Ty Newydd by kind permission of Raymond Rees and family, the run saw drivers from Herefordshire and Shropshire as well as the immediate area descend on the family farm.

After welcoming tea and coffees it was then time for the off with Raymond leading the mixed procession of 40 tractors and 4x4s in his County 1174 on their ramble.

The assembled convoy toured the communities of St Harmon, Pantydwr, Nantgwyn, Llidiardau, Hendreaur, Tylwch, Talcen to pause on Old Chapel Hill for a lunch stop before returning via New Chapel taking in the hypnotic sight of the windmills on the skyline before returning back to St Harmon.

A total of £630 from the entry fee and raffle will go towards keeping delivering lifesaving, advanced medical care to people across Mid Wales when they needed.