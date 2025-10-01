Powys choir presents cheque to local charity after successful fundraising event

A popular Powys choir’s recent rehearsal was extra special – as they presented a cheque to a local charity from a fundraising event

Rhayader and District Male Voice Choir rehearse every Tuesday evening in St Bride's Church Hall, Cwmdauddwr, Rhayader LD6 5AU.

Last Tuesday evening was an extra special rehearsal.

The proceeds from their 2025 annual concert had been finalised and these were presented to the choir’s 2025 chosen charity - The Bracken Trust Cancer Support Charity located in Llandrindod Wells.

The trust is a wonderful institution who’s motto is “The Bracken Trust is here to support anyone affected by cancer.”

It represents a safe haven for anyone who needs time out, help and guidance from a friendly caring team.

The amount raised was £804 and this was presented by the choir’s Chairman Aubrey Powell. Emma Coates from the Bracken Trust was extremely grateful for the cheque congratulating the choir on raising such a large amount and for providing a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

Rhayader choir would also like to congratulate The Bracken Trust for being announced as one of the three finalists for Powys Council’s Social Enterprise/Charity Award sponsored by RWE.