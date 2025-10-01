Ghosts, ghouls and goats – a Kington farm is planning its first Halloween Fest to provide lots of giggles

Most of the animals will be snug and warm indoors but visitors will still get to see them

The Small Breeds Farm Park will be holding Halloween Fest at the Farm on Saturday, October 25 from 6pm until 9pm.

“Get ready for a spooky, silly, and super fun evening at our very first Halloween Fest!

Expect ghosts, goats, and lots of giggles,” said owner Gill Perkins.

Visitors will be able to pick their own pumpkin – and take it home for free, there will be a spooky walk where everyone will be able to explore the farm in the dark with twinkling lights to guide you... but beware of the ghosts and ghouls hiding along the way!

Other attractions will include a scavenger hunt where visitors will have to find all the hidden Halloween clues and there will be live spooky performances – some of the staff are getting into costume to bring you frightfully fun surprises and pumpkin carving - last year’s carving demo was amazing, and this year it’s even better!

Gill added: “Most of our animals will be snug and warm indoors by this time of year, so you’ll still get to see them—even if it rains, you won’t get wet!

“We’re lighting up the farm with sparkling lights from our Christmas display to make your spooky walk extra magical! We’ve got the Street Food Collective food van here with tasty, fresh-made pizza, and our tea room will be serving warm hot chocolate and spooky treats.

“We can’t wait to see your spooky costumes and Halloween smiles!”

The Small Breeds Farm Park will also be holding Christmas Lights with Santa events every Tuesday and Friday evening until December 19.

Tickets for the Halloween Fest are £9

For more information visit www.owlcentre.com, call 01544 231109 or email info@owlcentre.com.