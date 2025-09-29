The Big Jumble is coming to a Llandrindod Wells venue this autumn

If you’ve been having an end of summer declutter and have pre-loved items that you no longer need, why not have a table and try and earn some money.

The Big Jumble will be held at Pavilion Mid Wales on Saturday, October 11 from 10am until 2pm.

Refreshments including tea, coffee and cake will be provided by Llandrindod Wells Friends of Hope House.

Tables are £6 and they will be provided for sellers.

To book a table email info@pavilionmidwales.org.uk or call 01597 258118.