Glasbury Arts 22nd Annual Exhibition to return with international and local talent

First held in 2003, the exhibition was originally planned as a one-off but has gone on to become a fixture of the artisitc calendar.

John Fitzgerald, a founding organiser, handed over the coordination of the event to a team of trustees in 2022, and says it has been a delight to see the event “go from strength to strength” while staying true to its ethos of placing leading artists alongside emerging talent and students.

Almost 20 artists are confirmed this year, including stone cutter Caitriona Cartwright, Ukrainian artist Svitlana Kosmin, Romanian artist Sorell Matei, Margate Art Prize finalist Jessie Dixon, https://www.cariadslocal.co.uk, photographer Mark Zytynski and glass artist Sue Thorne. Local exhibitors include ceramist Gracie Price, textile artist Dawn Cripps, driftwood sculptor Stu Roberts and wax artist Christine Williams.

Paintings and mixed media works on show will range from surrealism and abstract art to nature and landscapes, with contributions from Tracy Thursfield, Jenni Hall, Juliet Parker Smith, Clarissa Price, Sue Williams and newcomers Adrian Kay and Sarah Langton. Cyfarthfa Castle Museum & Art Gallery will also loan a piece for display.

As in previous years, GCSE and A-level students from Gwernyfed High School will exhibit their work alongside the established artists.

The exhibition opens on Friday, October 17 (6pm–7:30pm) and then runs daily from Saturday, October 18 to Tuesday, October 21 (10am–4pm). Entry is free.

The volunteer-run Glasbury Arts is seeking help with stewarding and set-up. Details at glasburyarts.co.uk or @glasburyarts on Facebook.