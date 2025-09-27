The film Four Mothers will be shown at a Kington venue in October.

In this gentle, bittersweet Irish comedy drama, a writer torn between promoting his new book and his responsibilities as his mother's carer finds himself hosting his friends’ mums for the weekend.

The 15 rated comedy, drama, LGBTQIA+ film will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, October 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and £4 for under 18’s and they are available by calling 07855 254590