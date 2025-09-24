Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said a covered bandstand or stage in Pinner’s Hole near the Offa’s Dyke Centre would be a good addition to the town.

His idea came just weeks after the world’s first eight legged musical instrument was used in a free outdoor performance of Sonic Spider at the park

He said: “There have been a number of plays, music events and town crier events in the park before and it seem to me it’s an ideal place for a stage or a covered bandstand or somewhere to put on these sort of events.

“I have contacted a number of people and three of them have responded and were in support it it and I think it’s something we could investigate and progress.”

Councillor Taylor said the best way forward may be to set up a working group who could contact people who put on events and ask them for ideas of what would work and then they could come up with a proposal and look for some ways of funding it.

“I think it’s an opportunity to get something going in Knighton,” he added.

Councillor Andrew Craggs said: “I don’t think it’s a bad idea, and we just want to investigate it at the moment, we are not asking the council for any money at the moment.”

Councillor Bob Andrews said there are various ways of funding it without it costing the town council anything through local industry and businesses and central government grants and from the Welsh Government.

“I don’t think we need to worry too much about funding it at the moment, it’s just something we need to explore. But because of where it is I think we have to involve Powys County Council.”

But Councillor Chris Branford was against the idea.

“I am against it because of the drink problems and the broken glass that we have down by the skateboard park and I think the problems will just move to any stage area,” she said. Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp was also against it.

But in a vote members agreed to investigate the idea further.