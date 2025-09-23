It will run from 5.30pm until 8.30pm and everyone is welcome.

SFK is offering free vegetarian food, free hot and soft drinks and various child-friendly activities in order to attract families and anyone mildly curious about what sustainable food means.

Sustainable Food Knighton is a small local group which campaigns for food sustainability and security by supporting and promoting the production of local food that is grown without damage to the natural environment or ecosystem.

The event is hoping to encourage people to think about eating less meat and more plant-based food.

A spokesperson for the group said, “You might ask why eat less meat – it’s better for our health and also our planet.

“At present three quarters of all agricultural land is given over to animals and the fodder crops to feed them, some of which, soya beans for example, is shipped around the globe. That same land if used to grow plant crops for human consumption, could feed millions – so it’s better for feeding humanity too.”

The event itself aims to be fun as well as informative. The free food on offer includes delicious Indian snacks from Lockdown Dhaba, a variety of Welsh cheeses and chutneys to taste courtesy of the Coop, bread from Phoebe and honey from Knighton Community Market sellers.

In addition, there will be a pay bar.

There will be some interesting short talks on different aspects of fruit and vegetable growing and related issues.

Finally, there will be a free raffle for those who took part in the group’s Veg Pledge challenge over recent weeks and for all those who attend.