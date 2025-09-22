Some of the produce at a previous Nantmel Show

Nantmel Show and Sports will be held at Maes-y-Gelli Farm just off the A44 Rhayader to Crossgates road by kind permission of Bryan and Sophia Pugh.

The show will be opened at 1.30pm by Jenny Layton-Mills of McCartneys Knighton and this year’s Show President is Mr Graham Drew who has helped with the show for many years.

There will be the usual sheep, horse, dog, sheep shearing, vintage sections, athletics, dog racing and a horticultural marquee with children's, cookery, preserves, needlework and craft, agriculture craft, garden produce, and a cut flower and floral art competitions.

This year the bar will be provided by Penmaenu Bars and the organisers will be running a friendly darts competition during the evening.

Admission is £5 for adults, £3 for children under 16 and free for under 5's.

Again this year show bosses are not printing schedules so to find out the competitions please visit our website www.nantmelshow.co.uk or our Facebook page Nantmel Show & Sports or for more information please contact Julia Lewis Show Secretary on 01597 810207 or email nantmelshow@hotmail.co.uk and a copy of Competitions can be sent to you.