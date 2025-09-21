War Paint – Women At War by Margy Kinmonth highlights the overlooked role of women war artists, revealing their unique perspectives on conflict.

Featuring an all-female cast, it challenges a male-dominated tradition and completes Kinmonth’s trilogy on war and art.

It will be shown at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, October 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £6 are available by calling 07964 023841