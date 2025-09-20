Llandrindod Wells's Mayor at the time Councillor Marcia Morgan at the official opening of the park

Further activities are planned at a Llandrindod Wells leisure and nature park.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council has announced that it will be funding the purchase and installation of two further picnic benches at the Tremont Park Leisure and Nature Park.

The council will also be working with Radnorshire Wildlife Trust to enhance and promote the biodiversity of the popular area, with the possibility of workshops.

A consultation event will be held during half term in October hosted by Radnorshire Wildlife Trust and Powys County Council’s Biodiversity Officer to find out what residents wish to see included in the biodiversity section of the area.

Llandrindod Wells Town Clerk Ms Jane Johnston said: “Further information will follow.”

The Play and Nature Park was officially opened in May 2024 on Tremont Park in Llandrindod Wells.

The community space is a haven for nature, whilst also providing a safe and inviting playground and play area.

Designed, developed, and made possible by the Powys Nature Partnership, the park aims to enhance biodiversity and improve our connection and access to nature within our local environments.

Amongst others within the Powys Nature Partnership, Powys County Council, Llandrindod Wells Town Council and the Radnorshire Wildlife Trust worked together to deliver this lovely community facility, which was made possible with funding through the Shared Prosperity Fund and Local Places for Nature Fund.

The park will includes a mini orchard and an edible herb plot planted in the new raised beds. Several wildflower plants have also been introduced to complement the existing wet meadow and willow scrub habitat.

A grassy mown path leads visitors through the nature park where there is seating and a picnic table enclosed within an oak pergola