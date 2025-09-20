The film ‘Conclave’ will be shown at a Kington cinema next month

The pope is dead. The throne is vacant. Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with running the covert process after the unexpected demise of a beloved Pope.

But once the world’s most powerful Catholic leaders have gathered and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy, with an incendiary secret that could shake the very foundation of the Church.

The 12A rated drama and thriller will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on October 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6.50 and to book or for more information call 07855 254590