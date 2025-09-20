Anthems of Rock takes you back to the heyday of 80’s rock.

Telling the story of how three men born in the 90’s grew up listening to what they define as ‘real music’ and have to come to terms with the fact that not only were they born too late to experience it but the music industry has moved on; or has it?

It will be performed at the Albert Hall in Llandrindod Wells on Friday, October 10 at 7.30pm.

This rock opera is like nothing you’ve seen before!

With exacting attention to detail, three West End credited vocalists, and backed by one of the best five-piece bands on the planet, relive the hits from rock gods such as Journey, Aerosmith, Queen, Bon Jovi, Kiss, AC/DC, Van Halen and many more!

If you are a fan of live classic rock, this is the show for you!

Tickets online and over the phone are £26.50 for adults, £24.50 for concessions – under 16’’s and senior citizens.

Tickets on the door are £27.50 for adults and £25.50 for concessions

There is unreserved seating so audience members can sit where they like.

For more information or to book tickets call 0300 102 4255 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/TheAlbertHallLW

